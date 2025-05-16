Puzzled by “Pictures that show data” in Cookie Jam? You need to remember math lessons to answer that

“Pictures that show data” was the first question in this week’s Cookie Jam event, which stopped me for a second. After quite easy for me “Furry friends that wag their tails” and “Flour comes from this”, this one was not so obvious. However, I remembered my school days. While most of the time my brain gives me some embarrassing stories from this period, this time it was competent enough to remember my math classes and the answer to that inquiry.

Answer to “Pictures that show data” in Cookie Jam

This question reappeared on August 29. 2025. And you know what? The answer has not changed! Good luck!

We all know that Buzzwords can have various themes – food, nature, animals. Last week it was sweets, but this week it seems that there is none. We face trivia from various disciplines. Luckily, up until now questions have been quite easy. We will see whether the trend will continue. “Pictures that show data” is the first Buzzword which stopped me for a little bit, but luckily, I like math!

Pictures that show data – Graphs

To be honest, graphs are not used only in school. They are all around us. If you work in a corporation, you probably see them quite often. Even if you do not, you have a chance to encounter them on various occasions. For example, before elections when TV stations or Internet portals present popularity of various candidates or parties.

Now that you know the answer, you may visit our other news while waiting for more Cookie Jam guides. Did you know that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett gave the same answer when asked to sum up their success? Great minds think alike or is it the universal key to big money?