UK Steam players now have to verify their age to access mature content, but no ID or photos are required

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about new age verification new rules. For Genshin Impact players in the US, the deadline to get verified is July 20, 2026. In the UK, rumors were going around that Roblox was getting banned, but that’s not the case. Instead, Roblox now requires age verification (similar to apps like Spotify), and Steam is rolling out some changes too, though only for UK players. All of this ties back to the new Online Safety Act.

How to verify your age to see mature content on Steam in UK

The Online Safety Act is a UK law passed in 2023 that puts more responsibility on online platforms to keep users safe. Starting July 25, 2025, platforms have to use stronger age checks to stop minors from getting into harmful content. Because of this, Steam has rolled out a new rule for UK accounts when it comes to mature games.

You’ll now need to go through an age verification process to access mature games (18+ content) on Steam in UK. But it’s not about uploading your passport or taking selfies. Instead, Steam will ask for your credit card details to confirm your age. It works pretty much like buying a game, except you won’t actually be charged, Steam will do a quick 0 GBP authorization check just to verify.

If you’re in the UK and want to access mature content on Steam, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Log into your Steam user account. Go to the Account Details page and click on "Add a Payment method to this account". Enter your credit card details. Click “Continue” to trigger a 0 GBP authorization. Confirm the transaction with your bank, like with a password or via app. Once it goes through, you’ll be able to update your Store Preferences and unlock mature content.

And since Steam doesn’t spell it out, let me clarify: a debit card works too. You don’t actually need a credit card to unlock mature content in the UK.