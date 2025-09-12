Shape of Dreams on consoles? Switch, PS5 and Xbox versions are possible

Shape of Dreams captured hearts of thousands of players on PC (via SteamDB). This roguelite production features interesting combat and 8 different characters to play. However, at this point it is available only for those who own computers. Console players can’t enjoy it yet. Don’t be upset just yet, though. We have some good news for you because developers think about porting this title.

Shape of Dreams on Switch, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox? It is possible

Shape of Dreams was released on September 11, 2025 on PC. It immediately attracted thousands of players, gathering favorable reviews (73% of positive opinions on Steam at the time of writing this article). At this point it is available only on PC. However, some players would like it to be ported on consoles. If you are one of them, we can tell you that developers announced that it is possible.

Of course, the idea of porting the game was shared by some fans on the official Discord server. One of the developers from Lizard Smoothie answered that the team is thinking about this. However, they can’t say anything decisive yet.

First launch will be exclusively on PC. We cannot say anything confidently about console releases just yet, but things are being discussed and we'll share the plans as soon as they're ready.

Taking into consideration Shape of Dreams success, we should know the answer soon. Many games that became popular on PC, were ported to consoles at some point. While we can’t celebrate too early, there is hope that we will play the game on Switch, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X sooner rather than later.