Warhammer Survivors Bullet Hell is coming in 2026. We’re going to turn hordes of Xenos into pixel soup

Bullet hells, bullet hells everywhere – and now there’s another one coming. Riding the wave of Vampire Survivors auto-shooters (Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, or the dangerously addictive Megabonk), the Warhammer universe is getting its own, and it looks so perfect I can’t believe it didn’t exist already.

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is bullet hell

Yesterday, on November 4, Warhammer announced its next collab with Auroch Digital, the studio behind Boltgun. Together with poncle, the Vampire Survivors devs, they’re preparing Warhammer 40k and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar stylized auto-shooter.

In Warhammer Survivors we’ll pick from legendary champions like Space Marine Malum Caedo or Stormcast Neave Blacktalon, each with their own stats and weapons. And speaking of weapons, we’ll have an arsenal of iconic gear, from Astartes Chainsword, Whirlwind Axes, to the Boltgun. And if we can’t cut down hordes of filthy Tyranids the usual way, we can always dunk them in a pot of Citadel Nuln Oil. Another coat of a nice shade should wear them down.

Tiny Rippers are looking especially cute.Source: Warhammer Survivors; Developer: Auroch Digital

But it’s not just endless Tyranid swarms we’ll be facing, there’ll be Xenos Bioforms and other factions to take on too. Plus, there should be plenty of characters to unlock, secrets to find, and collectibles to grab. More details should be released along the way.

When it comes to Warhammer Survivors’ launch date, it’s slated for 2026, so it could be a long wait until we can finally “Burn the heretic. Kill the mutant. Purge the unclean,” in all its pixel carnage.