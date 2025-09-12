All characters in Shape of Dreams. Learn how to unlock every class, including Shell
Would you like to get all characters in Shape of Dreams? We will tell you who they are and how to unlock every one of them, including Shell!
Shape of Dreams is a new roguelite that charmed thousands of players already. Of course, its main selling point is combat and a roster of interesting characters that you can upgrade. However, not all of them are playable from the start. Some need to be unlocked. In this guide we will give you a full list of heroes and present how to get them.
- Lacerta in Shape of Dreams
- Mist in Shape of Dreams
- Yubar in Shape of Dreams
- Vesper in Shape of Dreams
- Aurena in Shape of Dreams
- Bismuth in Shape of Dreams
- Nachia in Shape of Dreams
- Shell in Shape of Dreams
Lacerta in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: One of the starting characters.
- Class: Ranged Attacker.
- About the character: A former Royal Guard that is trying to solve the mystery of his missing wife. Lacerta uses firearms in combat.
Mist in Shape of Dreams
If you want to read more guides like this (or learn fresh gaming news), we encourage you to follow us on Google News!
- How to unlock: One of the starting characters.
- Class: Melee Attacker.
- About the character: Mist is a warrior from a noble house. She is quite agile and fast. Her mobility lets her dodge enemies quite easily.
Yubar in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Acquire a total of 600 Dream Dust.
- Class: Ranged Mage.
- About the character: Once a god of stars, now his power is diminishing. Yubar seeks to find the reason of his weakness.
Vesper in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Reach the Starry Dream.
- Class: Melee Tank.
- About the character: Vesper is an inquisitor, leader of Sacred Flame Order. He protects his allies with his strength and powerful armor.
Aurena in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Heal yourself or allies for a total of 30 000 health.
- Class: Melee Support.
- About the character: She is a sage that was expelled from Lunar Conclave of Arcanum for researching forbidden knowledge. She can heal but also deal damage.
Bismuth in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Keep any Traveler’s movement speed above 900 for 3 seconds.
- Class: Ranged Mage.
- About the character: Bismuth is a girl who is supported by a spellbook that deals all basic attacks for her automatically. She moves swiftly.
Nachia in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Defeat the Demon of the Forest 20 times.
- Class: Ranged Support.
- About the character: Nachia used to be a guardian of the Ethereal Forest. She uses spirits to help her during battles.
Shell in Shape of Dreams
- How to unlock: Breathe life into the wooden doll. It is the most enigmatic hint to unlock the character. However, it is mysterious only until you progress Shape of Dreams far enough. It becomes quite obvious then. On the later stages of the game, you can find a wooden doll – it is Shell. If you collect and bring 3 souls to his body, you will be able to revive him and this character will be unlocked after you finish the current run.
- Class: Melee Attacker.
- About the character: Shell is a wooden doll with assassin’s soul. He is a character focused on fast and deadly blows.
More:
Shape of Dreams
September 11, 2025
Rate It!