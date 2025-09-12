All characters in Shape of Dreams. Learn how to unlock every class, including Shell

Shape of Dreams is a new roguelite that charmed thousands of players already. Of course, its main selling point is combat and a roster of interesting characters that you can upgrade. However, not all of them are playable from the start. Some need to be unlocked. In this guide we will give you a full list of heroes and present how to get them.

Lacerta in Shape of Dreams

Lacerta.Source: Shape of Dreams X account

How to unlock: One of the starting characters. Class: Ranged Attacker. About the character: A former Royal Guard that is trying to solve the mystery of his missing wife. Lacerta uses firearms in combat.

Mist in Shape of Dreams

Mist.Source: Shape of Dreams X account

How to unlock: One of the starting characters. Class: Melee Attacker. About the character: Mist is a warrior from a noble house. She is quite agile and fast. Her mobility lets her dodge enemies quite easily.

Yubar in Shape of Dreams

Yubar.Source: Shape of Dreams X account

How to unlock: Acquire a total of 600 Dream Dust. Class: Ranged Mage. About the character: Once a god of stars, now his power is diminishing. Yubar seeks to find the reason of his weakness.

Vesper in Shape of Dreams

Vesper.Source: Shape of Dreams X account

How to unlock: Reach the Starry Dream. Class: Melee Tank. About the character: Vesper is an inquisitor, leader of Sacred Flame Order. He protects his allies with his strength and powerful armor.

Aurena in Shape of Dreams

Aurena.Source: Shape of Dreams, developer: Lizard Smoothie

How to unlock: Heal yourself or allies for a total of 30 000 health. Class: Melee Support. About the character: She is a sage that was expelled from Lunar Conclave of Arcanum for researching forbidden knowledge. She can heal but also deal damage.

Bismuth in Shape of Dreams

Bismuth.Source: Shape of Dreams, developer: Lizard Smoothie

How to unlock: Keep any Traveler’s movement speed above 900 for 3 seconds. Class: Ranged Mage. About the character: Bismuth is a girl who is supported by a spellbook that deals all basic attacks for her automatically. She moves swiftly.

Nachia in Shape of Dreams

Nachia.Source: Shape of Dreams X account

How to unlock: Defeat the Demon of the Forest 20 times. Class: Ranged Support. About the character: Nachia used to be a guardian of the Ethereal Forest. She uses spirits to help her during battles.

Shell in Shape of Dreams

Shell.Source: Shape of Dreams X account