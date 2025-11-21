Hit survival game to get equally chaotic spin-off. Vampire Survivors 2 is in the works, „but let's not talk about it for now”

The developers of Vampire Survivors revealed their new game. Vampire Crawlers is set in the same world and focuses on dungeon exploration.
Vampire Survivors was released almost four years ago and has since received a lot of new content. However, it turns out that in the meantime, Poncle studio was busy working on a spin-off of their popular game, and they just revealed it at the Xbox Partner Preview. Below, you can watch the first trailer for Vampire Crawlers.
Vampire Crawlers is a roguelike game with dungeon exploration and card game elements, set in the same world as Survivors. It means that while playing, we'll come across the same characters, items, and even jokes, but this time we'll see it all from a first-person view.
In the game, we take on the role of one of the titular Crawlers – each is a returning character from Survivors, with a unique set of skills. The game is all about exploring dungeons, building and tweaking your deck of cards to attack enemies, and getting into some fast-paced battles. Similar to the previous game, Vampire Crawlers will sometimes feature sheer chaos on the screen.
An interview with Luca Pieracci Galante, the head of Poncle studio, was published on the Xbox website. He let slip that they started working on different Survivors spin-offs about four years ago, and Crawlers is the first one they saw real potential in. It was also noted that this is not a sequel, although one is apparently also in the plans.
With regards to a sequel to Vampire Survivors, we're working on something, but we’re not talking about that just yet.
Unlike Survivors, the new title from Poncle studio will launch immediately in its full version, skipping Early Access. The creator mentioned that the team has tons of plans for its future development, but the final call will be up to the community.
Vampire Crawlers will be released in 2026 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will also be available on Game Pass.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
