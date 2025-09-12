Compiling Shaders in Borderlands 4 is killing you? You are not alone

Borderlands 4, the latest instalment of popular looter shooter series, is out. So, you can once again jump into this twisted universe. At least in theory. Unfortunately, like many other modern games, this FPS struggles with some technical problems. For some time after the release, many people couldn’t even play the game due to it not launching. As if that wasn't enough, many players are complaining about compiling shaders. Why? This process takes a very long time and it is quite often.

Compiling shaders in Borderlands 4 can take a lot of time

Compiling shaders isn’t something new. This process often appears in modern games. It usually takes no more than a few minutes. However, in the case of some productions, it takes way longer than expected. The perfect example is the PC version of The Last of Us.

Borderlands 4 shares similarities with Sony’s hit in this regard. Many players complain that in Borderlands 4 compiling shaders takes very long time. Is this how it supposed to be? To some extent – yes. As we can read on the official Borderland support page, first compilation should take approximately 10 minutes. If it is longer, you should reboot your PC and start compiling from scratch.

Sadly, shaders compilation in Borderlands 4 is often. This process happens every time you start the game and is a little bit longer if you change the graphics settings. However, in these cases, it should be way shorter than during the first launch. A lot depends on your PC specification. You have to be patient and wait for Borderlands 4 to complete it.

In the end, I also want to mention that Gearbox Software has also shared the procedure for clearing shaders. So, if you have problems with performance, and changing the settings doesn’t help, you can try this method. If the case of Nvidia you must take the following steps:

Open folder: %LOCALAPPDATA%\NVIDIA\DXCache Delete all files that have over 10 mb Note: This may also clear shaders in other programs

In the case of AMD, the procedure looks as follows:

Lunch AMD Adrenalin app Open Gaming settings and click on Graphics Select the Reset Shader Cache option. You will find this at the bottom of the menu. Note: This will wipe shaders for other programs too