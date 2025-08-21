Silksong really exists, and I played it. Hornet promises more dynamic gameplay.

After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight: Silksong started to be put in the same category as Half-Life 3 or the PC port of Bloodborne. A title that has been igniting fans' hopes for years, but despite widespread hype, it still can't get released. The year 2025, however, seems to be a breakthrough for the new game from Team Cherry, because after subtle announcements here and there, the game demo finally appeared at this year's gamescom fair in Cologne - and I had the opportunity to play it.

It still has the atmosphere...

During the playthrough of a short, barely 15-minute demo, I was able to visit two small locations - Moss Grotto and a fiery board full of mechanical platforms and abysses called Deep Docks. Silksong, just like the first Hollow Knight, uses a cartoonish, dark style that simultaneously creates an oppressive, yet beautiful environment. Unlike the original, however, I have the impression that the game has become somewhat less monochromatic. The location covered in moss looked pleasantly with its deep greenery, which began to fade over time as Hornet ventured deeper and deeper. Deep Docks, on the other hand, is a masterclass in the use of light and shadow - a dark space illuminated by lava, fires, and enemy projectiles.

I am pleased to report that players in love with the distinctive art style of the original will probably not be disappointed here either. Team Cherry seems to be following the proven path set out in 2017, introducing only minor cosmetic changes and improvements. Despite the surrounding hustle and bustle, I managed to hear some snippets of the soundtrack. The leading motif seems to be string instruments, which gently play in the background during exploration, only to explode at the moment of confrontation with the boss. Remembering the music from the first Hollow Knight, I don't think there is anything to worry about in this aspect.

...it's still challenging

However, what would beautiful audiovisuals be without gameplay. The presented demo, although short, contained a pleasant mix of jumping on platforms and fighting. In the case of this first element, it's worth noting that efficient movement around the map, still requires a lot of precision. However the controls remain responsive. Carelessness often ends in death or at least the need to repeat long sequences. In this regard, the identity of the series has definitely been preserved.

Both locations in the demo ended with a boss fight. Although veterans of the series would probably easily cope with the challenge, I must honestly admit that the fight with the aggressive Moss Mother took me several attempts. Duels with larger opponents have retained their slightly soulslike character - in combat, it is important to learn the moves of our enemies and effectively respond to every attack. It is also very important to navigate properly through the arena, as attacks are coming from all directions.

Hornet herself also seems to move much lighter compared to the protagonist of the original. Although in this case my memory may be slightly misleading me, I have the impression that the new protagonist moves a bit more gracefully and faster. My attention was also drawn to Hornet's interesting attack, which involves a quick slash and an air slide at any angle. It's worth holding off on a final assessment of the combat system until the release, but the demo suggests that there may be some minor changes in this field - the beginnings of which could be seen in the second location, although I ran out of time to test them.

The popularity of the game is measured by the crowd

The enthusiastic reaction of the crowd to the mention of Silksong during the ONL was a clear indication that the platformer featuring Hornet will be one of the stronger titles of this year's show.

However, I did not think that a row of PCs with the demo running would turn out to be probably the most visited station at the vast Xbox booth. Starving fans were lining up in a long, winding queue - and yet at the time of me testing the game the gamescom halls were not yet open to all guests! Most of them were not even scared by a waiting time of up to an hour and a half.

So it's enough to say that the interest in Silksong seems to be huge right now. This is both an opportunity and a risk for developers, as fans' expectations after so many years can be downright unrealistic. So, did the demo have a chance to satisfy their first hunger?

I'm cautiously keeping my fingers crossed

It certainly did mine; although short, the demo made a positive impression on me. Deep down, however, I still feel a certain unease. The brief presentation seems to be a heavily trimmed version of the whole, which over the years has managed to create huge expectations from fans. Despite everything, I sincerely hope that Team Cherry will ultimately manage to deliver a polished title that will once again win the hearts of players around the world.