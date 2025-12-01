„Short of an unexpected tragedy.” Silksong took seven years off their lives, so the devs are approaching their next big plans with a cool head

In an interview, the creators of Hollow Knight admit that seven years of work on Silksong has changed their outlook on the future. Team Cherry is planning their next titles and expansions, but they're doing it with a cool head - because the most serious deadline is the final one.
Team Cherry rarely gives interviews, but when they do, they say things that stick with you for a long time. In the latest conversation with Bloomberg, specifically with Jason Schreier, the creators of Hollow Knight and its sequel, Silksong, not only revealed plans for future projects and additional content but also shared a very sober view on their own mortality.
Ari Gibson and William Pellen admit that the idea of going through another seven-year development cycle isn't as clear-cut for them as it used to be. Silksong consumed 7 years of their lives, and future projects—if they maintained this pace—might simply not have time to be completed.
And then we do have other games that we plan to make. The only time concern really is – and we've talked about this before – death. It's not that far off if you spend seven years per project, and potentially add another two. So it'd be nice to do a few more games. Apparently our timeframe still allows us to fit a few more in. Short of an unexpected tragedy, explains Gibson.
It sounds dark, but it's not uncommon in the industry. Hideo Kojima wrote down his ideas on a USB drive "in case" of his own death, and Yuji Horii set a goal to live to see the 50th anniversary of Dragon Quest. For each of these creators, death is the most literal deadline that cannot be escaped.
Team Cherry confirms that they are already working on additional content for Silksong. They want to deliver both the promised elements and their own ideas that didn't make it into the game before its release.
Among them is the mysterious Steel Assassin Sharpe, announced many years ago. This character and their companions were supposed to be in the base game, but they got shelved to keep the project from getting overloaded.
Waiting to arrive is probably the best way to say it. One of those enemies, a little suite of Sharpe and their companions, they got tucked away for a while because the game had so much in it. And all of these pieces need polish, and polish takes time. We’re excited to reintroduce Sharpe. We just have to get to them – explained Gibson.
Team Cherry is planning updates of all sizes – from small fixes and little add-ons to bigger expansions like Godmaster. However, some may be disappointed to learn that a New Game Plus mode is not currently in the plans, or at least the team "hasn't talked about anything like that yet."
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
