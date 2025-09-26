Skate (Skate 4) server maintenance is extended without ETA. It means that we might wait a lot longer

There are numerous things that could have gone wrong when a game you used to play without issues just a few hours ago suddenly won’t launch. Unfortunate update? Corrupted files? Servers going down? All of the above? Without proper knowledge, you can waste a lot of time troubleshooting something that’s out of your control. Sometimes all it takes is a bit of patient waiting, and that’s exactly what is needed if you would like to venture into the streets of San Vansterdam in skate. Currently the production is undergoing maintenance, though everything shows that we will have to wait longer to get back on our skateboards in Skate 4, as some like to call it. Here you will learn approximately how much longer you need to wait and how to monitor the situation yourself.

Skate 4 server maintenance will take longer than anticipated

It appears that a very popular Skate 4, or simply skate., suddenly dwindled in number of concurrent players enjoying the game (via SteamDB). It is not a result of a boycott or anything along those lines, but rather a consequence of a game that is designed in such a way that it requires constant internet connection. After long queue times that were making fans wait in lines to check out this free-to-play title, now we have to wait for its servers to come back up after maintenance… and it can definitely take a while.

We are doing our best to keep you updated about the most important information from the world of video games. If you appreciate our input, please consider following Gamepressure on Google News. This way you will show appreciation for our work and allow us to grow, providing thousands of players with quality content and useful information. Thank you!

It is not unexpected for a title that relies on online connectivity to have servers sometimes go down for updates. That’s exactly what was planned for skate. initially, as we can see in the communication that was sent on its official channel on X. However, it appears that not everything went as planned, as in the subsequent message it was stated that the maintenance period has been extended. Unfortunately, the developers were not able to provide any ETA as of now, probably we shouldn’t expect a day-long outage though. There are chances that the creators would like to make the title available at least for the upcoming weekend.

However, till that is resolved, we cannot do anything else but wait. If you would like to be updated about the status of this matter, the best way to do it is by following SkateStatus account on X that provides frequent updates about the game’s situation. In full fairness, Skate 4 is still in Early Access stage and is available for free for everyone. Prolonged outages and downtimes are anticipated. Once they are addressed now, hopefully we will not see that many of them in the full version of the title when it comes out. Good luck!