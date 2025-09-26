This gun makes every other weapon in Borderlands 4 obsolete. It can replace them all

Borderlands 4 feature many different weapons. As you might except, they are sorted into categories like SMG, pistol or sniper riffle (with Truck on the lead). Not all of them are very useful, like Frangible. But all types have their own challenges. Completing them gives you rewards and satisfaction. Grinding each of them can be painful. However, there is one shotgun that allows you to bypass these restrictions. So, let’s talk about Armored Bod. What abilities does it have and how to get this gun?

How to get Armored Bod Shotgun in Borderlands 4? It’s not that hard.

Armored Bod Shotgun is a legendary weapon that at first glance looks absolutely terrible. It doesn’t resemble any conventional gun. However, there is a good reason for that. It counts as all five main weapon types – Pistol, Sniper Rifle, Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Submachine Gun. So, you can complete challenges related to them at the same time. Additionally, it allows you to fully benefit from Class Mods and Enhancements bounded to weapon types. It’s very handy.

How to get this gun? It’s not that hard, however you have to progress the story. First, you should complete the main mission called Shadow of the Mountain. This will give you access to The Toil of Spoiling Vis in Carcadia District’s Abandoned Auger Mine. The easiest way to get there is to use Final Defiance fast travel station.

In this cave you must defeat a boss called Axemaul. It’s not particularly hard to achieve – all you have to do is to shoot and keep long distance (use corrosive and later incendiary weapons). However, you must keep in mind that drop from this boss is random. So, there is a chance that you won’t get Bod Shotgun at the first try. To increase your chances, you may change play on a higher difficulty level. Good luck!