How to manual in new skate (Skate 4). Quick guide to do the trick

There are many tricks in new skate. (Skate 4). You need to learn them all to complete various challenges. In this guide let’s talk about manual.

Damian Gacek

Despite some mixed opinions, and issues with crossplay, new skate. (called by fans skate 4 to distinguish it from the original with the same title) is quite popular, with tens of thousands of people on Steam alone (via SteamDB). Of course, free to play system of monetization encourages people to give this game a chance. So, right now players try to do various tricks to impress friends or complete difficult challenges. One of the more complex ones is spread eagle, but manual is equally important if you want to master the game. Let’s talk about it.

How to manual in new skate. (Skate 4)

Manual is needed to complete many tricks in skate. (Skate 4). However, not all players know how to do it. Fortunately, it is quite an easy one – you will be able to complete it even without long hours of training.

All you need to do is to build up some speed, and once you do that… just pull the analog stick a little bit back. Enough for the dot to touch or a little bit cross the first line. And that’s all there is to this trick. Hopefully, you will master it quickly.

Of course, let’s remember that the game is in early access and a lot can change in the future. However, it is hard to imagine that developers will change the way the trick works after players learn it by heart. Never say never, though, so keep that in mind.

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

