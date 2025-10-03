How to fix „waiting for players” in Skate (Skate 4). There is an easy workaround

Although it has been over two weeks since Skate. was released, and a large number of people have already had a chance to try it, reviews of the game remain mixed. Players still have a lot of complaints not only about gameplay, but also about the technical state of the game. One would think that after such a long time, many of the problems would have been fixed, but new ones are also appearing. One of them is the annoying “waiting for players” bug, which prevents you from starting a challenge. There is an easy way to work around it. You can find out how here.

How to “fix” waiting for players bug in Skate. (Skate 4)

In Skate. (Skate 4), players can take on various challenges that involve performing specific tricks (like manual, for instance) on a skateboard and achieving various goals. And while you might think that these requirements are hard to meet, unfortunately, there is something even more difficult. Namely, getting started.

Players complain that after beginning a challenge, a message pops up on the screen saying “Waiting for players,” even though it can be a solo challenge that does not require other players. This prevents them from starting it.

Fortunately, there is a simple way to prevent this message from appearing. It usually occurs after skipping the cutscene that starts the challenge. Instead, you have to be patient and wait a few seconds for it to end on its own.

Probably not every player wants to hear or see the same cutscene over and over again, so we hope that this “fix” is temporary and that the developers of Skate will soon solve this annoying problem. It is worth keeping an eye on the latest updates to the game, as perhaps getting rid of this bug will be quicker than we think.