Players complain about login queue in Skate (Skate 4) but developers work on it

It might have seem that the skate culture has faded into the mist of history. However, it is still holding up, and it’s faring better than anyone could expected. The gaming industry is offering a lot of skateboard-featured titles lately. After Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster a couple of years back, we received refreshed THPS 3+4 not that long ago. OlliOllie series is alive and kicking, and while we are still waiting for surreal Skate Story, skate franchise is making a comeback with its fourth installment simply named skate. although it often called Skate 4 to distinguish it from its predecessor with the same name. Despite the fact that it’s only entered Early Access, it has broken the bank already… or at least the servers, as numerous players are complaining about queues. Let’s see what the developers have to say about it.

Developers answer questions about long queues in skate. (Skate 4)

Skate series goes back to 2007 and has managed to build a huge fanbase. So big, in fact, that the latest release in this franchise is already causing networking issues due to such astounding popularity. And we cannot forget that skate. has only started its journey in Early Access program on PC and consoles. The game is currently experiencing long queues, making it impossible for people to perform tricks and enjoy freedom.

Being a free-to-play production has its price – overflown servers that are unable to handle such a big influx of players. As of now, multitudes of fans are unable to play Skate 4 because of queues that prevent successful login. Yes, you read that right – internet connection is required to play this production as it’s an online-only, multiplayer MMO. It is impossible to free roam without being connected to the game servers.

Such popularity has caught off guard even the developers of the title, Full Circle, for whom it’s the debut project. On skate.’s official Discord server, they have shared an information that they are already working on resolving the issue with queues, though it can still take some time before the traffic goes back to normal.

In this specific case, however, it’s easy to forgive the creators for this negligence, as not only is skate free-to-play but also still in Early Access phase. This means that it’s the time and place to adjust the game and iron out any issues that it can face. Till then, let’s be patient and support the Full Circle with constructive feedback. Good luck!