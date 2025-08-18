Combination of Cyberpunk 2077, The Matrix and F.E.A.R is looking better and better, but a new trailer doesn't dispel all doubts among gamers

Although this year's edition of gamescom has not officially started yet, new materials from upcoming games are already being released. The Elysium Game independent studio has released a new trailer for the intriguing mix of action RPG with shooter and stealth elements called Neo Berlin 2087.

The material presents several cut-scenes and gameplay fragments from the upcoming title, which in terms of atmosphere remind of the Matrix series or games like F.E.A.R. and Cyberpunk 2077. The developers do not hide the fact that many mechanics are borrowed from well-known series such as Deus Ex or Max Payne (e.g. time slowing down when shooting).

At first glance, there is a significant improvement compared to the last few trailers published by Elysium Game Studio, in which Neo Berlin 2087 did not look impressive. You can now clearly see things like keeping a more stable framerate or better animations. However, the majority of players are still very skeptical about the discussed game.

Related:Neo Berlin 2087 Looks Like Budget Deus Ex Copycat; Trailer Available

In the comments section under the video we can read that the dialogues in the game sound quite cheesy, all characters except the protagonist seem to be dubbed by AI, and some character animations are still "cheap" and "stiff". Players also note that Neo Berlin 2087 looks bland due to too many references to various movies and games.

The production is often compared to the infamous MindsEye,which also impressed with its graphics in the trailers, but after the premiere turned out to be an underdeveloped game. The only thing left now is to wait for longer footage showing Neo Berlin 2087's gameplay and more details. The game is set to be released on PS5, XSX/S and PC.