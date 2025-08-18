Can't find the Tomb in Peak? How to get Golden Bing Bong and 24 Karat Badge

What happens when you reach a summit while hiking? More often than not, you will notice another Peak. The path to the next one may be unknown to you. The developers from Aggro Crab and Landfall also do not have a clear vision for future content updates for their very popular game. However, the last one called The Mesa introduced a lot of interesting, fresh ideas. Not only a new desert biome has been added, but a couple of items have appeared. While many of them are quite common and not very eye-catching, there is an artifact that you can stumble upon – Golden Bing Bong. It won’t be easy to get it because you’ll need to locate the Tomb first. Once you do, though, you can try fishing out the new 24 Karat Badge. How to do it? Let’s find out!

Finding the Tomb in Peak

Reaching the Peak will put you and your companions through 6 biomes (7 in total). In the newly added one, the Mesa, there is a chance that you will be able to find a Tomb holding an artifact called Golden Bing Bong. Getting there, however, requires skill and luck, too. The chances of finding it are quite slim and require two metaphorical dice rolls to align. Why?

First of all, Mesa replaces Alpine on your way to the summit randomly. Due to that, it is possible that during your run you won’t even have a chance to arrive at the Tomb. Getting to the desert, though, does not guarantee the dungeon to spawn, as there is around 25% chance that such location will be available during your run. Let’s assume that you were lucky and the Tomb spawned. You must be on a lookout for a hole in the ground, big enough for you to slip into. Once you find the crevasse, jump inside, and at the very bottom, you will have to venture forward through some platforming puzzles to finally arrive at the place where Golden Bing Bong is located.

With the piece in your hands, you might be surprised how heavy it is and ask yourself – why do you even need such an item. Well, this malformed gold nugget grants invincibility while you hold it. This, of course, limits your ability to climb, but damage inducing objects including cacti or lava won’t have any effect on you.

Obtaining 24 Karat Badge in Peak

Golden Bing Bong is very powerful, yet quite unwieldy. If you would consider dumping it, why not take a few extra steps to the Kiln to yeet it into its lava pools, like a certain hobbit did with another gold object? Not only will it give you some extra points for style but also award you with 24 Karat Badge.

Getting rid of this valuable artifact in such an obscene manner has its merits, because alongside the badge you will unlock Bing Bong beanie, which will make your achievement even more prominent. Have fun!