Release date and prices of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have leaked, and there's a big surprise

Update (August 18)

As reported by billbil-kun, the standard edition of Black Ops 7 will cost 69.99 dolars/79.99 euros, while the Vault Edition - equivalent to the Deluxe edition and containing additional content - will cost 99.99 dolars/109.99 euros.

Original news (August 15)

We are just a few days away from gamescom 2025, which will take place between August 20-24. Microsoft will be among the largest companies in the gaming industry presenting their games. The company has already confirmed the list of games that we will be able to see, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

However, it seems that someone accidentally let slip the release date, which has now leaked online. According to the latest rumors, the next installment of CoD will debut on November 14, 2025. The game is heading for PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX/S consoles. Pre-orders will open on August 20th.

It also appears that Black Ops 7 will not be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 console on the release day, which is quite a surprise. However, it is not excluded that the developers will prepare a port in the future.