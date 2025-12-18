Bethesda envied CD Projekt RED? Starfield may undergo a Cyberpunk 2077-style metamorphosis

New reports suggest that Bethesda is preparing a revolution in Starfield, including an overhaul of space travel mechanics and expansion to other platforms.
According to the latest reports from Jez Corden of Windows Central, YouTuber Luke Stephens, and insider Detective Seeds, Bethesda organized a closed presentation where Todd Howard outlined the future of the space RPG.
One of the most anticipated updates for Starfield players is a complete overhaul of the travel system. The creators are apparently trying to get rid of those annoying loading screens to make space travel smoother. This will be made possible through deep modifications to the Creation Engine, which could also benefit Bethesda's future games (The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5).
Reports about new platforms also sound intriguing. In 2026, Starfieldis allegedly set to release not only on PlayStation 5 but also on Nintendo Switch 2, suggesting significant progress in optimization. Meanwhile, the release of the next expansion (potentially named Terran Armada) has been postponed to the first half of 2026, partly due to Microsoft's tight release schedule.
However, Corden notes that opinions on the scale of changes are divided. While some insiders are hoping for a Cyberpunk 2.0-kind of comeback, others are keeping expectations in check. They point out that Bethesda's resources are currently heavily constrained by work on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the exploitation of the success of the Fallout TV series.
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
