Bethesda envied CD Projekt RED? Starfield may undergo a Cyberpunk 2077-style metamorphosis

According to the latest reports from Jez Corden of Windows Central, YouTuber Luke Stephens, and insider Detective Seeds, Bethesda organized a closed presentation where Todd Howard outlined the future of the space RPG.

One of the most anticipated updates for Starfield players is a complete overhaul of the travel system. The creators are apparently trying to get rid of those annoying loading screens to make space travel smoother. This will be made possible through deep modifications to the Creation Engine, which could also benefit Bethesda's future games (The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5).

Reports about new platforms also sound intriguing. In 2026, Starfieldis allegedly set to release not only on PlayStation 5 but also on Nintendo Switch 2, suggesting significant progress in optimization. Meanwhile, the release of the next expansion (potentially named Terran Armada) has been postponed to the first half of 2026, partly due to Microsoft's tight release schedule.

However, Corden notes that opinions on the scale of changes are divided. While some insiders are hoping for a Cyberpunk 2.0-kind of comeback, others are keeping expectations in check. They point out that Bethesda's resources are currently heavily constrained by work on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the exploitation of the success of the Fallout TV series.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!