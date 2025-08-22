Creators of Stranger Things are leaving Netflix. They have embarked on a new partnership that is expected to result in „ambitious large-scale theatrical films”

The Duffer Brothers laid one big, golden egg for Netflix, which became the flagship production of the streaming giant. Stranger Things is an undeniable hit that stormed the platform, gaining a huge audience that has been following the fate of the kids from Hawkins for 9 years, the finale of which we will get to know this year.

Unfortunately, as Variety reports, this fruitful collaboration will come to an end in April 2026. Stranger Things as well as The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen series, for which the Duffer brothers are executive developers, are the latest projects created by them for Netflix, at least for the near future, as the filmmakers have signed a four-year contract with Paramount Pictures. The brothers' Upside Down Pictures production company, under this agreement, will work on movies, series, and streaming projects for Paramount.

This collaboration is expected to result in "ambitious large-scale theatrical films".

We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. o be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy [Holland] and Matt [Thunell], who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became Stranger Things. They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together.

Although the Duffer Brothers will start collaborating with Paramount Pictures next year, they assure that they will continue to work with Netflix, engaging in their current projects with it, namely Stranger Things, The Boroughs, and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The filmmakers still want to expand the Stranger Things universe, believing that there are still many stories to tell. But all their new projects, unrelated to this world, will be created for Paramount.