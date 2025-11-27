Stranger Things 5 is a „masterpiece”? Sci-fi hit finale kicked off strong with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics have one major complaint

Fans of Eleven and the rest of the kids from Hawkins have finally got what they've been waiting for – starting today, we can watch part one of the fifth season on Netflix. With the release of Stranger Things 5, reviews and initial viewer ratings have already started appearing online. It seems that the Duffer brothers have managed to kick off the final adventure in style.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Stranger Things 5 has 86% positive reviews (based on 49 opinions). The new episodes have been rated even better by fans – 91% of viewers consider part one of the new season successful. Journalists praise this series for providing great entertainment filled with humor and heart. Unfortunately, there are also critical voices saying that the Duffer brothers didn't delve deeply enough into the characters.

Part One of Stranger Things 5 is pretty much a thrill ride start to finish– TV Insider.

For fans, it's perfection. The series provides incredible satisfaction as it builds up to a finale that leaves me eager to see the rest of the season. I absolutely loved the choices and surprises – Zach Pope Reviews.

It takes a minute, but the Duffers soon find their groove in Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 5, confidently moving their epic campaign towards its conclusion – IGN Movies.

It’s classic 80s adventure fare, in the best way: kids outsmarting adults, lashings of humour and a surprising amount of heart. I gulped it down – more please – The Standard.

Despite having too many characters and too much story, and despite feeling more like a five-hour movie (that needed to be two) rather than an actual TV show made up of episodes, Stranger Things 5, Volume One punched me right in the heart – Nerdist.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 made me want to scream – it's a masterpiece. Volume one, is epic, and will remind you why you fell in love with TV in the first place – Metro.co.uk.

As it hurtles toward a final showdown with Vecna, Stranger Things is resetting the clock rather than riding its forward momentum. […] By declining to enrich its characters as they age, Stranger Things traps itself in arrested development. When you get bigger without going deeper – Variety.

But the enormous stakes come at the expense of the smaller details needed to make them land with appropriate emotional impact. There are plot snags […]. More frustrating, however, is the hit to the characters that have always given the show its heart […]. Without the space to flesh them out into meatier storylines […], for character growth – The Hollywood Reporter.

We can now see for ourselves how the new episodes of the streaming giant's big hit have turned out. Vol. 1 of Stranger Things 5 is already on Netflix.