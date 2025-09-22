The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't out yet, and Bethesda is already reaping the benefits. „We saw a lot of new and lapsed players come back”

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

Even though Starfield received mixed reviews from players, many of them are eagerly anticipating Bethesda's next game, The Elder Scrolls VI. On the wave of expectations associated with this title, and also thanks to the warm reception of Oblivion Remastered, a different game, The Elder Scrolls Online, is gaining popularity.

ESO fills the void

After playing the beautifully remastered Oblivion or dreaming about new adventures in the upcoming TES VI, it might be hard to go back to the 11-year-old The Elder Scrolls Online. However, the director of ZeniMax Online, Rich Lambert, and the game director, Nick Giacomini, have a different opinion. According to them, many players treat ESO as a classic single-player RPG - filling the gap until the release of TES VI.

We hear that a lot. It's really interesting over the years going to the various shows and community events, you hear that a lot, right? I can't tell you how many times I've answered the, ‘When's TES 6 coming?’ ‘What’s TES 6?’ ‘Tell me!’ And it’s like… That’s a different studio, right?

According to Lamber, people are passionate about The Elder Scrolls. Many people love this franchise and want to spend as much time as possible in its world, and there is no better way to do this than the constantly evolving ESO.

The creators also admitted that ESO saw a significant increase in players after the April release of Oblivion Remastered. Interestingly, these were not only returning people, but also completely new players. They compared it to the situation of Fallout after the release of the TV series.

We saw a lot of new and lapsed players come back very quickly after [Oblivion Remastered], and it continued actually for quite some time. It was pretty exciting.

Although ZeniMax Online recently went through a difficult period, involving layoffs of developers and the cancellation of the Blackbird project, the studio looks to the future with hope. The devs are focusing on ESO, which they want to develop for even 30 years.