Anno 117 player takes demo to the limit as he wants to start war with Emperor

The demo version of Anno 117: Pax Romana - whose availability has recently been extended - not only has a time limit, but also doesn't include the entire content of the game. However, this doesn't stop players from trying to push it to its limits (via GameStar).

Fight with the Emperor in Anno 117 demo

Valle, one of the content creators, decided to check if it's possible to fight the emperor himself in the game's demo. Due to the one-hour gameplay limit, it seems unthinkable, but the YouTuber found a certain way.

In Anno 117, there's a prestige system that can have serious consequences in the full version of the game. If during the game our reputation drops to -100, the emperor will hate us and send his armies, which aim to destroy us.

Achieving such a low level of prestige in the game requires cunning. Valle started mindlessly spending money, plunging himself into huge debts. As a result, the player got financial support from the emperor, but at the same time, it significantly worsened the emperor's opinion of the player.

Thanks to that, Valle quickly gained a terrible reputation. However, he discovered that in reality, the emperor only threatens war, but has no intention of actually starting it. Then the YouTuber came up with yet another idea.

What will happen when we go bankrupt?

Valle decided to check if the Anno 117 demo even anticipates the possibility of the player going bankrupt. Contrary to what it seems, it's not easy because the emperor regularly supports players with money. However, there is an option to reject the gift.

When the balance drops to the level of -10,000, the game will display a warning. Then the player has two hours to collect money, otherwise the game will end. The issue is that the demo only lasts for an hour.

However, Valle found a way to bypass this limit. It turned out that if we stay in FPP mode, the time in the demo is unlimited. The YouTuber just waited for two hours, and then all his buildings on the island were automatically destroyed, and his units were scattered. As a result, he could move freely around the completely empty map. It seems that the devs didn't predict such a scenario.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will be released in full version on November 13, 2025, on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.