After a major blow, creators of the popular MMO are looking to the future with hope. „We want ESO to be the 30-year MMO”

In July, there was news going around about a lot of people getting laid off at Microsoft, including the team at ZeniMax Online who make The Elder Scrolls Online. As a result, the MMO game known as Project Blackbird was canceled. Despite the tough times, developers are trying to look to the future with hope.

ESO will last for 30 years

PCGamesN had the opportunity to talk with Rich Lambert, the director of ZeniMax Online studio, who took up this position in mid-August this year. He recalls the period of layoffs as "extremely emotional," when he lost many acquaintances with whom he had worked for years. However, he knows that he needs to move forward and focus on The Elder Scrolls Online.

It was a super emotional time. There were friends and colleagues [involved] that I had personally worked with for ten to 15 years, and we lost them. You go through a sort of mourning process. But, at the end of the day, we still have our commitment to our community, to the game, and everyone that's still here, and we have to move forward, as hard as that is. That's what the studio is focused on: we want ESO to be the 30-year MMO.

It's worth mentioning that until August Lambert was the director of ESO. After getting promoted to the head of the studio, Nick Giacomini took over his role. He used to be the product management director. Lambert described the change of position as "bittersweet."

Nick is here to do the day-to-day, but I'm still involved in it - it's kind of my baby. But, I get to look at the studio level things and the future level things, and that's all new to me. It's a new challenge and it's really, really exciting. Stepping away's been way harder than I thought it was going to be, but I'm excited to see how Nick makes his mark and how the team moves forward.

The Elder Scrolls Online is already quite old - the title recently celebrated its tenth birthday - and yet it is still being developed. The devs want the game to match the biggest competitors in the genre, which seems achievable given the popularity of the franchise. Interest in the title will likely increase with the release of The Elder Scrolls VI - if we live to see that moment.