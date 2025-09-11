Video of Donald Trump's condolences after US tragedy has glitches indicating use of AI

A few hours after the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the official White House profile posted a video of Donald Trump referring to this event. However, internet users began to notice that the US president looks unnatural, and certain clues suggest that the entire video... could have been generated by AI. More attentive users have pointed out things like:

Unnatural hand movement in 00:18 second;

Between 00:18 and 00:20 seconds, the moment when Trump says the word "patriot", he literally "glitches";

Between 00:46 and 00:48 seconds the hands move unnaturally fast;

In the same time frame, you can see the reflection of the president's head in the window, which suddenly jumps to the right and stays there.

All of this shows that AI still has a problem with generating hands, sometimes adding or removing fingers. This video shows the similar problem.

The video is real, but the problem is the editing?

According to the defenders of the "authenticity" of the recording, the strange graphic artifacts (so-called glitches) are created by the Morph Cut feature available in Adobe Premiere Pro. It allows for a smooth connection of two different shots through morphing (transformation) the end of one clip into the beginning of another. According to users, this sometimes results in the appearance of "minor differences", which may give the impression that artificial intelligence is responsible for the whole video.

Another argument in this matter is time pressure - the editor wanted to prepare the statement as quickly as possible, which resulted in taking shortcuts and using AI tools to assemble the entire statement faster. Even Grok has some doubts about the authenticity of the recording. The user's inquiries were answered:

According to the analysis, the recording shows signs that may suggest it was generated by AI, such as "glitches" and minimal movement, which some X users have noticed. However, major news services like "The New York Times" and Associated Press report that this is Trump's authentic statement. Without official confirmation, the situation remains unclear - the video could have been edited using AI, but not fully generated by it.

So one thing is certain - artificial intelligence definitely had a hand in creating this recording. To what extent, it's hard to determine. However, since news services confirm that Trump actually recorded such a statement and it ended up on the White House's official X account, it is doubtful that a "fake" statement could remain there for several hours.

A precedent that could be very dangerous in the future

For now, internet users may find it amusing, but since the head of the most powerful country in the world has to resort to using AI in creating press materials... when will we face a serious crisis, caused by a fake recording of some politician or social leader? In 2017, scientists were warning about Deep Fake technology, which was used (besides creating pornography) to fabricate false statements of politicians. In this way, they managed to generate a speech by Barack Obama.

The discussion below Trump's message only shows how much difficulty we have in recognizing the true content. And paradoxically, we also use AI for this purpose... which further creates chaos.

The 21st century, with the dominance of the internet as a source of information, is saturated with information chaos. It's worth remembering this when consuming any content on the internet, especially since it's full of bots.