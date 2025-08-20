What time does TSITP come out? Release schedule for new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Are you waiting for new episodes of TSITP? Here's when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 comes out.

Edyta Jastrzebska

What time does TSITP come out? Release schedule for new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Source: The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Prime Video, 2022.

The perfect summer production is back on Prime Video to show the further adventures of a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. This is the third and final season of TSITP, which revealed to viewers the experiences of first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of summer.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) come out?

As usual, Prime Video didn’t release all episodes at once; they are released individually each week on the platform at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET. So we have prepared a schedule for fans so they know exactly when to expect new episodes of TSITP.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 release schedule

Episode

Release date

Release time

Episode 1: Last Season

July 16, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 2: Last Christmas

July 16, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 3: Last Supper

July 23, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 4: Last Stand

July 30, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 5: Last Dance

August 6, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 6: Last Name

August 13, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 7

August 20, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 8

August 27, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 9

September 3, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 10

September 10, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

Episode 11

September 17, 2025

12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 cast

In season 3 of TSITP, we will see Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 trailer

