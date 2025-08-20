What time does TSITP come out? Release schedule for new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty
Are you waiting for new episodes of TSITP? Here's when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 comes out.
The perfect summer production is back on Prime Video to show the further adventures of a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. This is the third and final season of TSITP, which revealed to viewers the experiences of first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of summer.
What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) come out?
As usual, Prime Video didn’t release all episodes at once; they are released individually each week on the platform at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET. So we have prepared a schedule for fans so they know exactly when to expect new episodes of TSITP.
The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 release schedule
Episode
Release date
Release time
Episode 1: Last Season
July 16, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 2: Last Christmas
July 16, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 3: Last Supper
July 23, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 4: Last Stand
July 30, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 5: Last Dance
August 6, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 6: Last Name
August 13, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 7
August 20, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 8
August 27, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 9
September 3, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 10
September 10, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
Episode 11
September 17, 2025
12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET
The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 cast
In season 3 of TSITP, we will see Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.
The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 trailer
{youtuube}faL_S-7z4_I{/youtube}
- This is a must-watch for fans of Game of Thrones, which premieres on Apple TV+ next week
- Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO Max. Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know about the upcoming production
- The beloved TV series makes its grand return after 6 years. However, fans agree that the episode The Butts is too weird, even for The Amazing World of Gumball