What time does TSITP come out? Release schedule for new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The perfect summer production is back on Prime Video to show the further adventures of a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. This is the third and final season of TSITP, which revealed to viewers the experiences of first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of summer.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) come out?

As usual, Prime Video didn’t release all episodes at once; they are released individually each week on the platform at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET. So we have prepared a schedule for fans so they know exactly when to expect new episodes of TSITP.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 release schedule

Episode Release date Release time Episode 1: Last Season July 16, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 2: Last Christmas July 16, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 3: Last Supper July 23, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 4: Last Stand July 30, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 5: Last Dance August 6, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 6: Last Name August 13, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 7 August 20, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 8 August 27, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 9 September 3, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 10 September 10, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET Episode 11 September 17, 2025 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 cast

In season 3 of TSITP, we will see Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 trailer

