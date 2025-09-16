We actually know quite a lot about Bannerlord War Sails, but most players don’t, thanks to TaleWorlds’ marketing

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s new DLC was first revealed back in March. It was originally supposed to bring naval combat in June, but then TaleWorlds suddenly announced a delay. Now War Sails is scheduled for “early Autumn” (which, let’s be real, has already started), but we still don’t have an exact release date. The devs shared a long post explaining the situation, and surprisingly, most players took it pretty well instead of piling on complaints. What is worth complaining about, though, is how little marketing TaleWorlds is actually doing for this DLC right now.

Nothing huge, just a few teasers every now and then

It all kicked off in a pretty exciting way. On March 17, TaleWorlds dropped a cryptic post on X that had people guessing like crazy. Some even thought Bannerlord was about to collab with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. A follow-up post cleared things up, hinting at what we now know: the first DLC will bring a new Nord faction and sailing mechanics.

If you’d like to stay updated with news and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News and follow us. By subscribing, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

After that, we did get a proper trailer, but then radio silence for a long while. Finally, on August 20, the studio came back with another YouTube video introducing the Nords, plus a long dev blog, but that’s basically all we’ve heard since.

Related:Storms in Bannerlord: War Sails are expected to pose a great threat. Devs explain the reasons behind a tough decision

Except… not really. The devs have actually been putting out a bunch of shorts on YouTube and TikTok, but many players don’t even realize they exist.

There’s a lot we can pick up from them about the upcoming DLC. We’ll meet pirates, see what Drakkars will look like, check out the Nords’ architecture, and so much more. The thing is, instead of putting all that into one longer video, they’re just quick little sneak peeks into development, and not everyone is into that.

TaleWorlds are clearly busy polishing up the new Bannerlord content, but that’s not all. Just yesterday they released the 1.3 beta patch notes, packed with a huge list of features, tweaks, and changes. So maybe that’s why, aside from just YouTube shorts, we haven’t really seen much promotional material for War Sails.