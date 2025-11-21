What time does Stranger Things 5 come out? Release date for new episodes of the hit Netflix TV series

Stranger Things is coming to an end, with the final season soon to be released on Netflix. If you want to know when to expect new episodes, you'll find the information you need here.
This finale on Netflix will be impossible to miss. One of the streaming giant's leading TV series is coming to an end, and the first part of the final season will premiere next week. After nine years, we can finally say that the end of this exciting story presented to us by Stranger Things is upon us.
Fans around the world have fallen in love with the TV series created by the Duffer brothers, which struck a nostalgic chord and took viewers back to the 1980s to tell the terrifying story of the kids from Hawkins who had to face unimaginable evil.
When exactly can fans expect new episodes? The first part of Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix on November 26, and the second part on December 25.
Viewers will initially receive four episodes, which will be available for streaming at 5:00 p.m. PST. You can expect the second batch of episodes, which will be released in December, at the same time.
Episode
Release date
Release time
Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Crawl
November 26, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Vanishing of
November 26, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap
November 26, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Sorcerer
November 26, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 5 – Chapter Five: Shock Jock
December 25, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 6 – Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz
December 25, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bridge
December 25, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up
December 25, 2025
5:00 p.m. PST
1
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
New survival horror looks brutal and terrifying, with gameplay proving it every second
11 bit studios reveals cards about two important games. Frostpunk: 1886 and The Alters DLC are getting closer
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide