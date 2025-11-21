What time does Stranger Things 5 come out? Release date for new episodes of the hit Netflix TV series

This finale on Netflix will be impossible to miss. One of the streaming giant's leading TV series is coming to an end, and the first part of the final season will premiere next week. After nine years, we can finally say that the end of this exciting story presented to us by Stranger Things is upon us.

Fans around the world have fallen in love with the TV series created by the Duffer brothers, which struck a nostalgic chord and took viewers back to the 1980s to tell the terrifying story of the kids from Hawkins who had to face unimaginable evil.

When will Stranger Things 5 be on Netflix?

When exactly can fans expect new episodes? The first part of Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix on November 26, and the second part on December 25.

Viewers will initially receive four episodes, which will be available for streaming at 5:00 p.m. PST. You can expect the second batch of episodes, which will be released in December, at the same time.

Stranger Things season 5 release schedule

Episode Release date Release time Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Crawl November 26, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Vanishing of November 26, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap November 26, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Sorcerer November 26, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 5 – Chapter Five: Shock Jock December 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 6 – Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz December 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bridge December 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up December 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. PST

Stranger Things season 5 trailer