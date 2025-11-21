What time does Stranger Things 5 come out? Release date for new episodes of the hit Netflix TV series

Stranger Things is coming to an end, with the final season soon to be released on Netflix. If you want to know when to expect new episodes, you'll find the information you need here.

This finale on Netflix will be impossible to miss. One of the streaming giant's leading TV series is coming to an end, and the first part of the final season will premiere next week. After nine years, we can finally say that the end of this exciting story presented to us by Stranger Things is upon us.

Fans around the world have fallen in love with the TV series created by the Duffer brothers, which struck a nostalgic chord and took viewers back to the 1980s to tell the terrifying story of the kids from Hawkins who had to face unimaginable evil.

When will Stranger Things 5 be on Netflix?

When exactly can fans expect new episodes? The first part of Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix on November 26, and the second part on December 25.

Viewers will initially receive four episodes, which will be available for streaming at 5:00 p.m. PST. You can expect the second batch of episodes, which will be released in December, at the same time.

Stranger Things season 5 release schedule

Episode

Release date

Release time

Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Crawl

November 26, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Vanishing of

November 26, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap

November 26, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Sorcerer

November 26, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 5 – Chapter Five: Shock Jock

December 25, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 6 – Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz

December 25, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bridge

December 25, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up

December 25, 2025

5:00 p.m. PST

Stranger Things season 5 trailer

