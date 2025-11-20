When will The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 be on Disney+ and Hulu? No one expected such a quick return

No one expected such a quick return. This summer, Gumball returned after a six-year hiatus. However, the TV series has changed its “home” and title, and is now called The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, rather than The Amazing World of Gumball, and can be watched on Hulu on Disney+.

The new version of the beloved series has been well received. Fans loved the new episodes featuring Gumball's adventures, so it's no surprise that the decision was made to continue.

When is the premiere of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2?

And it turns out that the new season of Gumball will be released sooner than anyone could have expected. You won't have to wait even a year for the new episodes, as The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 is set to hit Hulu on Disney+ on December 22, 2025. That's just five months after the premiere of season 1, which took place in July 2025.

Unfortunately, this date only applies to the United States. Viewers from other countries will have to be patient, as internationally the new episodes won’t be released until February 2026. A similar situation occurred with season 1 – fans outside the United States also had to wait longer, exactly three months.

But in just a month, Gumball fans in the United States will be able to see what new trouble he, his friends, and his family will get into. Knowing their history, we can expect a lot of craziness, twisted stories, and humor, which this TV series has never lacked.

You can watch previous episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball on Disney+ and Hulu.