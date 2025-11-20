When will The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 be on Disney+ and Hulu? No one expected such a quick return

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will return sooner than anyone expected. We know the release date for the new episodes.
No one expected such a quick return. This summer, Gumball returned after a six-year hiatus. However, the TV series has changed its “home” and title, and is now called The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, rather than The Amazing World of Gumball, and can be watched on Hulu on Disney+.
The new version of the beloved series has been well received. Fans loved the new episodes featuring Gumball's adventures, so it's no surprise that the decision was made to continue.
And it turns out that the new season of Gumball will be released sooner than anyone could have expected. You won't have to wait even a year for the new episodes, as The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 is set to hit Hulu on Disney+ on December 22, 2025. That's just five months after the premiere of season 1, which took place in July 2025.
Unfortunately, this date only applies to the United States. Viewers from other countries will have to be patient, as internationally the new episodes won’t be released until February 2026. A similar situation occurred with season 1 – fans outside the United States also had to wait longer, exactly three months.
But in just a month, Gumball fans in the United States will be able to see what new trouble he, his friends, and his family will get into. Knowing their history, we can expect a lot of craziness, twisted stories, and humor, which this TV series has never lacked.
You can watch previous episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball on Disney+ and Hulu.
1
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
How to increase Constitution in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
Will Prologue Go Wayback include coop multiplayer? There might be a chance
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide