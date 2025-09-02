Working DTI codes in September 2025. Get some free gifts from developers

Dress to Impress is definitely one of the biggest games on Roblox. So big, that it even had a collab with Lady Gaga a few days ago. It is a place to express yourself through virtual clothing. If you need some more inspiration, you are in luck, as developers have released some codes, which can give you various pieced of clothing. Would you like to check them out?

DTI codes in September 2025

1CON1CF4TMA – Schoolgirl uniform 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY - Wand ANGELT4NKED – Biker helmet ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers BELALASLAY - Jacket C4LLMEHH4LEY – Bear ears and dress CH00P1E_1S_B4CK – Edgy set: Jacket, skirt/shorts and shoes D1ORST4R – Purse and bow ELLA - Skirt IBELLASLAY - Customizable hair ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Jacket KITTYUUHH - A cat KREEK - Bear hat LABOOTS - Black boots LANA – Set: top, shorts and leg warmers LANABOW - Bow LANATUTU - Tutu LEAHASHE – Pink sweater and sweatpants M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid set MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots PIXIIUWU - Dress S3M_0W3N_Y4Y – Big axe SUBM15CY - Necklace and eyelashes TEKKYOOZ - Purse UMOYAE - Dress VANILLAMACE – Bonnet

Some of the above are as old as the last year, so you should not be really worried that they will expire anytime soon. However, we can’t rule out this possibility completely.

How to redeem codes in DTI

Redeeming a code is quite easy. All you need to do is to click the bag icon named Code on the left side of the screen. Remember to check the spelling twice. Sometimes I and 1 can look very similar!

