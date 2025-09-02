Working DTI codes in September 2025. Get some free gifts from developers

Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games on Roblox. No wonder that many people are looking for free codes with presents. You are in luck. There are some gifts for you to have.

Dress to Impress is definitely one of the biggest games on Roblox. So big, that it even had a collab with Lady Gaga a few days ago. It is a place to express yourself through virtual clothing. If you need some more inspiration, you are in luck, as developers have released some codes, which can give you various pieced of clothing. Would you like to check them out?

DTI codes in September 2025

  1. 1CON1CF4TMA – Schoolgirl uniform
  2. 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY - Wand
  3. ANGELT4NKED – Biker helmet
  4. ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers
  5. BELALASLAY - Jacket
  6. C4LLMEHH4LEY – Bear ears and dress
  7. CH00P1E_1S_B4CK – Edgy set: Jacket, skirt/shorts and shoes
  8. D1ORST4R – Purse and bow
  9. ELLA - Skirt
  10. IBELLASLAY - Customizable hair
  11. ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Jacket
  12. KITTYUUHH - A cat
  13. KREEK - Bear hat
  14. LABOOTS - Black boots
  15. LANA – Set: top, shorts and leg warmers
  16. LANABOW - Bow
  17. LANATUTU - Tutu
  18. LEAHASHE – Pink sweater and sweatpants
  19. M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid set
  20. MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots
  21. PIXIIUWU - Dress
  22. S3M_0W3N_Y4Y – Big axe
  23. SUBM15CY - Necklace and eyelashes
  24. TEKKYOOZ - Purse
  25. UMOYAE - Dress
  26. VANILLAMACE – Bonnet

Some of the above are as old as the last year, so you should not be really worried that they will expire anytime soon. However, we can’t rule out this possibility completely.

How to redeem codes in DTI

Redeeming a code is quite easy. All you need to do is to click the bag icon named Code on the left side of the screen. Remember to check the spelling twice. Sometimes I and 1 can look very similar!

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

