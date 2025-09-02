Working DTI codes in September 2025. Get some free gifts from developers
Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games on Roblox. No wonder that many people are looking for free codes with presents. You are in luck. There are some gifts for you to have.
Dress to Impress is definitely one of the biggest games on Roblox. So big, that it even had a collab with Lady Gaga a few days ago. It is a place to express yourself through virtual clothing. If you need some more inspiration, you are in luck, as developers have released some codes, which can give you various pieced of clothing. Would you like to check them out?
DTI codes in September 2025
- 1CON1CF4TMA – Schoolgirl uniform
- 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY - Wand
- ANGELT4NKED – Biker helmet
- ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers
- BELALASLAY - Jacket
- C4LLMEHH4LEY – Bear ears and dress
- CH00P1E_1S_B4CK – Edgy set: Jacket, skirt/shorts and shoes
- D1ORST4R – Purse and bow
- ELLA - Skirt
- IBELLASLAY - Customizable hair
- ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Jacket
- KITTYUUHH - A cat
- KREEK - Bear hat
- LABOOTS - Black boots
- LANA – Set: top, shorts and leg warmers
- LANABOW - Bow
- LANATUTU - Tutu
- LEAHASHE – Pink sweater and sweatpants
- M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid set
- MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots
- PIXIIUWU - Dress
- S3M_0W3N_Y4Y – Big axe
- SUBM15CY - Necklace and eyelashes
- TEKKYOOZ - Purse
- UMOYAE - Dress
- VANILLAMACE – Bonnet
Some of the above are as old as the last year, so you should not be really worried that they will expire anytime soon. However, we can’t rule out this possibility completely.
How to redeem codes in DTI
Redeeming a code is quite easy. All you need to do is to click the bag icon named Code on the left side of the screen. Remember to check the spelling twice. Sometimes I and 1 can look very similar!
- fashion