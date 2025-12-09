Is Roblox getting banned in Australia? All platforms included in Social Media Ban

Recently, there was a rumor going around that Roblox might be banned in the UK, or that the entire platform was shutting down. It turned out to be a misunderstanding. Now, with Australia introducing major new restrictions that ban under-16s from using social media, many people are asking the same question again: what does this mean for Roblox? Could it be banned as well? Here’s what’s actually going on.

Australia to ban kids under 16 from Social Media – How Roblox is affected

Australia is rolling out a world-first rule on 10 December that bans anyone under 16 from using major social media platforms. Kids won’t be able to make new accounts, and any existing under-16 accounts must be deactivated. The government says the goal is to protect young people from harmful content and the addictive features built into these apps.

The ban covers ten big platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Kick and Twitch. Services like YouTube Kids, Google Classroom, and WhatsApp aren’t included because they don’t fit the criteria. Kids will still be able to view content that doesn’t require an account.

As for Roblox: since it’s considered a gaming platform, not a social media site, it won’t be part of this ban. Discord and Steam are also classified as gaming or communication platforms rather than social media, so they’re excluded too.

Platforms included in the ban will have to use proper age-checking systems, like ID verification, face or voice recognition, or behavioral age-inference tools. Simply asking users to confirm their age won’t cut it. Companies that don’t follow the rules could face fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$32m). Some, like Meta, have already started removing under-age accounts.

Although Australia’s under-16 social media ban (the Online Safety Amendment Social Media Minimum Age Bill) was passed in late 2024, it won’t start until 10 December 2025. The delay gave platforms time to implement age-verification systems, ensured that privacy safeguards were in place, allowed regulators to issue guidance, and gave parents and teens time to prepare for the new rules.