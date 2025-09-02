Anno 117 demo not launching? We have some fixes if the game is not working for you

We have a chance to play Anno 117 demo for a few days. However, some players report that they can’t launch it. If you are one of those people, we have tips for you.

Damian Gacek

Anno 117 demo not launching? We have some fixes if the game is not working for you Source: Anno 117: Pax Romana, developer: Ubisoft Mainz.

Anno 117 Pax Romana is a game I personally wait for and can’t decide which region to pick for my first playthrough. So, a chance to play demo before the full release is something exciting for me. However, it seems that not all players can fully enjoy this opportunity, as the game is not working for everyone properly. For some, nothing appears after clicking the green launch button on Steam. If you are among those people, we have a few ideas that might help.

How to fix Anno 117 demo not launching

Can’t launch Anno 117 demo? Fortunately, we have found a fix that might help you, as it worked for one of our colleagues.

  1. Go to the folder with the game (by default: steamapps\common\Anno 117\Pax Romana\Demo).
  2. Now, enter Bin and Win64.
  3. Run Anno117.exe as administrator.
  4. Additionally, as bizarre as it might sound, you may need to run as administrator “UbisoftConnectInstaller.” It is in the Anno 117 Pax Romana folder.

If the above will not help you, you always can check out some other methods.

  1. Of course, the first thing you should do is to restart Steam and your computer.
  2. You should also verify Anno 117 files. Right-click the game in your Steam Library and choose Properties. Next go to Installed files and verify integrity.
  3. You can also clear download cache. Just go to Steam settings, click Downloads and find Clear Download Cache.

Hopefully, thanks to the above solutions, you will be able to play this demo. As it is time limited almost as limited as resources during the war because conflicts in Anno 117 will heavily impact your economy.

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

