Anno 117 demo not launching? We have some fixes if the game is not working for you
We have a chance to play Anno 117 demo for a few days. However, some players report that they can’t launch it. If you are one of those people, we have tips for you.
Anno 117 Pax Romana is a game I personally wait for and can’t decide which region to pick for my first playthrough. So, a chance to play demo before the full release is something exciting for me. However, it seems that not all players can fully enjoy this opportunity, as the game is not working for everyone properly. For some, nothing appears after clicking the green launch button on Steam. If you are among those people, we have a few ideas that might help.
How to fix Anno 117 demo not launching
Can’t launch Anno 117 demo? Fortunately, we have found a fix that might help you, as it worked for one of our colleagues.
- Go to the folder with the game (by default: steamapps\common\Anno 117\Pax Romana\Demo).
- Now, enter Bin and Win64.
- Run Anno117.exe as administrator.
- Additionally, as bizarre as it might sound, you may need to run as administrator “UbisoftConnectInstaller.” It is in the Anno 117 Pax Romana folder.
If the above will not help you, you always can check out some other methods.
- Of course, the first thing you should do is to restart Steam and your computer.
- You should also verify Anno 117 files. Right-click the game in your Steam Library and choose Properties. Next go to Installed files and verify integrity.
- You can also clear download cache. Just go to Steam settings, click Downloads and find Clear Download Cache.
Hopefully, thanks to the above solutions, you will be able to play this demo. As it is time limited almost as limited as resources during the war because conflicts in Anno 117 will heavily impact your economy.
Anno 117: Pax Romana
November 13, 2025