Top Roblox YouTuber IANROCKS’s channel has been suspended. Other creators are worried, “All my hard work could just get nuked one day, and I’d have to start from scratch”

YouTube is facing more criticism than ever. AI-generated videos have become so realistic that it’s often difficult to distinguish them from real content, and for a while, they were flooding the platform until YouTube started taking action against this “AI slop” spam. But another issue is when creators are losing monetization on their channels, like what happened with IANROCKS.

YouTube suspends IANROCKS

IANROCKS has been running his YouTube channels since 2020, and one of them now has over 1.9 million subscribers. He posts almost every day, and some of his Roblox gameplay videos have over a million views. Yesterday, he shared on X that his channel was suspended and he lost monetization on his videos.

He says his YouTube channel was suspended because an old, unrelated channel was mistakenly flagged, and now YouTube has removed monetization from all of his channels. He emphasizes that he has never posted harmful content and has always followed the platform’s rules. Even after taking every possible step to correct the mistake, his main channel and others are being punished.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Another YouTuber, Enderman, says his channel got terminated after a secondary channel linked to his account was mistakenly flagged for copyright strikes. He insists he had nothing to do with that channel and that all his content followed YouTube’s rules.

As one person under IANROCKS’s post on X said: “I’m worried my hard work will just randomly be nuked one day and have to tart from scratch again after 5 years of content.” Some people are pointing to YouTube’s AI moderation, which can flag accounts unfairly, and warning that relying solely on the platform for income is risky.