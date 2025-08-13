Lady Gaga is coming to Dress to Impress (DTI) this August. She will take part in the next event herself

What is still a dream of many tech giants, already exists in the form of multiverse that Roblox offers. This platform allows players to create whatever game they like. Recently, millions of fans have taken part in the Cooking event in Growing a Garden, and now it has been announced that in Dress to Impress we will be able to participate in Lady Gaga themed event. This is an unprecedented opportunity to add creations inspired by this artist to your collection. However, if you would like to show off those fancy dresses and accessories, you will have to take part in it first. Here you will learn all you need to know about joining this glamorous party.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem event in DTI

It goes without saying that Lady Gaga, or Stefani Germanotta, is a well-known figure of showbusiness not only thanks to her singer and actress career, but also due to her iconic fashion creations that have shaken the world more than once. Now, this legendary person will have her own event in Dress to Impress. DTI is a game released on the Roblox platform that gathers millions of people to admire outfits of others but try their own strength in fashion industry, too. The event is time limited, so make sure not to miss it!

Did that get you hyped? Because that’s not all! During the event it is said that Lady Gaga herself will be present and, of course, will be the judge of fans’ creations. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, as that’s the name of the happening, will take place starting on August 16th, 2025 at 3PM UTC, and will conclude on August 23rd, 2025, also at 3PM UTC.

Lady Gaga will grace the event herself in DTI.Source: https://www.tiktok.com/@dtionroblox/video/7537759523214249238

In case you would like to get notified in-game, feel free to check out the event’s official page. You can also visit the DTI’s official Discord server where you will find more information, but also likeminded community members who share your passion for the world of fashion. Have fun!