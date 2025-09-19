YouTube to allow fast generation of AI shorts, drawing criticism from internet users. „I look forward to cancelling my Premium in a few minutes”

In July, YouTube published changes to the earning rules in the partner program, which sparked hope among users. They were hoping that the platform would step up the fight against "AI slop," which is the huge amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.

If anyone was hoping for some good news, the latest updates from the platform will probably disappoint them. According to internet users, YouTube will allow even more low-quality content to be made.

YouTube facilitates video creation with the help of AI

On X, the official YouTube Creators profile showed what some creators can benefit from. This is Veo 3, a model of artificial intelligence used to generate YouTube Shorts. It's available for free and allows for creating recordings with sound. The image quality should be better than before, and the final Short should better match the given prompt.

For now, the feature has been made available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The feedback on the announcement isn't great because people are expecting even more low-quality AI-generated content. Several comments have appeared suggesting that some users are on the verge of cancelling their YouTube Premium subscription.

By choosing to do this, the company is showing that it sees YouTube Shorts as a playground for experimenting with AI. Recently, the creation of short clips from Streams was announced, and the "improvement" of Shorts using artificial intelligence was negatively received. Adding more generated videos to this shows that YouTube, instead of fighting AI materials on the platform, prefers to add something of its own to the pool.

That's why internet users have turned to another tool not related to canceling subscriptions. It's about passing on a browser extension that blocks YouTube Shorts. This is how users try to avoid seeing unwanted content, which can be a loss for creators who are trying to make content without using AI.