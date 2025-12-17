“This guy copied my video WORD FOR WORD.” A YouTuber claims his video was fully duplicated

Things on YouTube are getting increasingly chaotic. The platform’s AI moderation is failing, with creators like IANROCKS and Endermanch losing their channels or being demonetized due to errors. Even when a creator wins legal battles, YouTube ignores the rulings. The most recent bizarre case involved a channel being terminated because someone else stole their video. This time, the issue isn’t the faulty AI moderation – but hopefully, YouTube addresses it as soon as possible.

When “inspiration” goes too far

Romayroh recently shared on his X account that one of his entire videos was copied by another YouTuber. Unlike the situation with EvenBadWolves Gaming accusing Inkslasher – where she alleged that roughly 30 minutes of her Dying Light story breakdown were taken, while he claimed he had only used some of her gameplay footage – Romayroh’s case things appear far more straightforward. According to him, almost everything in his video was replicated by the other creator, practically word for word. There’s little room for debate here, as the content wasn’t just partially reused or inspired; it seems to be a near-complete duplication of his original work.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Romayroh originally uploaded his video on November 28, 2025, while Belmont published his version a few weeks later, on December 13, 2025. Even though the videos aren’t the same length, the actual content is extremely similar and in many parts, exactly the same.

The bullet points match, the structure is the same, and even the video titles are exactly identical. You could argue that both creators may have drawn inspiration from a shared source or guide, but Romayroh has said that all the strategies and methods he talks about come from his own personal experience, which makes the similarities hard to brush off as a coincidence.

Belmont’s channel is relatively new, with his first uploads appearing about nine months ago. However, he’s far from new to YouTube, he previously ran the channel Serum (@Serum1), which has over 5 million subscribers and was mainly focused on reaction content.