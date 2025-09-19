Every source of Plasma Coil in Borderlands 4. Get this powerful gun before the final boss

There are many powerful or strange weapons and items in Borderlands 4. However, one of them is especially interesting – Plasma Coil. It is a great submachine gun that can freely switch between Shock and Radiation elements. It is one of the most useful legendary guns. So, let’s talk about how to get it!

How to get Plasma Coil in Borderlands 4

Plasma Coil is a world drop in Borderlands 4. What does it mean? It means that you can get it in many places… however it does not mean that it is easy to find. Fortunately, for your convenience, we have gathered some sources that you should definitely keep in mind while looking for this legendary weapon.

In a red chest after the fight with Horace (so quite early in the game). As a reward for opening a golden chest (you will need a key, though). Legendary vending machine. Drop from Splashzone boss.

Keep in mind that playing on harder difficulty levels seems to improve chances of getting the legendary weapons!

Spoiler about one of the last bosses

Below you will find a spoiler about one of the last bosses of the game. Though I doubt that it is a big spoiler, as it is quite obvious that we will fight with this opponent.

Plasma Coil can also drop from The Timekeeper. While it is spoiler about a boss… let’s be honest, after tutorial we all know what will happen!