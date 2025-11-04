Games of November 2025. Great month for strategy and nostalgia fans.

Autumn in the gaming world always brings excitement, but November 2025 seems to be rather... ordinary. Although there will be interesting titles, there won't be any major releases. Nevertheless, there will be something for everyone. From the roaring engines of racing games to ancient empires and medieval conflicts, and from pixelated retro to ghosts of the past – this is a month that showcases the diversity of our industry. We can expect the return of legends, major sequels, and a few original projects. So, what will November bring?

Europa Universalis V (EU5)

Release date: November 4, 2025

INFO Genre: strategy Platform: PC Price: $59.99 (PC)

A new era of global strategy

Paradox Interactive returns with one of the most iconic strategy game series. Europa Universalis V takes a step towards even greater detail and realism. From the late Middle Ages to the industrial era! We're gonna face the challenge of building a powerhouse that'll last for ages again. But how much will we pay for all the DLCs?

The world will react to your actions

The new Living World system is set to introduce dynamic societies that respond to the player's decisions. It's no longer just a map, but a living world where every action has its consequences. How much of this will be true? Time will tell; hopefully, Europa Universalis V will simply be a good game.