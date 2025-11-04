Games of November 2025. Great month for strategy and nostalgia fans
November 2025 brings a wave of launches, from monumental strategies and Far Eastern RPGs to nostalgic remasters. This month offers everything! Check out what's worth waiting for.
- Europa Universalis V (EU5)
- Football Manager 26
- Syberia Remastered
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Sacred 2 Remaster
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Mysteria Ecclesiae
- Anno 117: Pax Romana
- Rennsport
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Where Winds Meet
- Of Ash and Steel
- Terminator 2D: No Fate
- November release highlights
Autumn in the gaming world always brings excitement, but November 2025 seems to be rather... ordinary. Although there will be interesting titles, there won't be any major releases. Nevertheless, there will be something for everyone. From the roaring engines of racing games to ancient empires and medieval conflicts, and from pixelated retro to ghosts of the past – this is a month that showcases the diversity of our industry. We can expect the return of legends, major sequels, and a few original projects. So, what will November bring?
Europa Universalis V (EU5)
Release date: November 4, 2025
INFO
- Genre: strategy
- Platform: PC
- Price: $59.99 (PC)
A new era of global strategy
Paradox Interactive returns with one of the most iconic strategy game series. Europa Universalis V takes a step towards even greater detail and realism. From the late Middle Ages to the industrial era! We're gonna face the challenge of building a powerhouse that'll last for ages again. But how much will we pay for all the DLCs?
The world will react to your actions
The new Living World system is set to introduce dynamic societies that respond to the player's decisions. It's no longer just a map, but a living world where every action has its consequences. How much of this will be true? Time will tell; hopefully, Europa Universalis V will simply be a good game.