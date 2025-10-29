Farewell to Henry. Kingdom Come devs reveal what's next after Deliverance 2
Mysteria Ecclesiae promises to be a dark and serious DLC, where Henryk will play detective and Indiana Jones at the same time. But what's next? What will be the next game from Warhorse Studios?
- Detective, Teutonic Knights, and Indiana Jones
- This won't be "A Needle in a Haystack" all over again
- A farewell with a bang, or just another adventure?
- What's next for Kingdom Come? What will be the "new adventure" for Warhorse Studios?
- "We will stick to RPGs"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched in February, and in many other cases, we might have already forgotten about a game released at the beginning of the year. However, KCD2 turned out to be really good, and the creators have allowed us to return to medieval Bohemia every few months with new DLCs. We've already played "Brushes with Death" and "Legacy of the Forge," and soon we'll dive into a much darker story titled "Mysteria Ecclesiae," which translates to "The Mystery of the Church."
While I had the chance to try the new DLC at a private event during the PGA fair, I can only share my personal impressions a day before its release. Besides, I only played a bit of the story quests in the long narrative, so apart from seeing the new location and a few cutscenes, I didn't explore much. So, I asked the ever-reliable Sir Toby, the Community Manager at Warhorse Studios, to not only chat about the new DLC but also spill the beans on what the Czechs have in store for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and any future projects.
Detective, Teutonic Knights, and Indiana Jones
From the first description, it sounds like this could be one of the more interesting story expansions—a longer side quest set in a new, yet somewhat familiar location. Not only will we participate in new quests, but we'll also receive a completely new map to explore. The story's gonna be darker and more serious than the previous DLCs, most interestingly, very familiar, based on quite recent events.
It will probably be as big as the second DLC, so 10 to 15 hours. And this time there is no repeating quests like in DLC 2, but every quest is meant to be unique. "Mysteria Ecclesiae" can be translated as "the mystery of the church." It is a new location within already existing location. Sedlec monastery, which is outside of Kuttenberg, is already in the game, but you will get your own new map.
You and Albik—the court physician of King Wenceslaus IV—will be sent there to provide assistance because some plague has broken out. I call it a medieval COVID, but the disease itself is entirely fictional; we invented something akin to typhus. People are dying, you don't know what it is, and they want Albik to help, but they've sent you to guard him because he is a very important doctor who works for the king.
So, you are trying to help, search for the "patient zero," and find out how it all started, but the situation becomes weirder and weirder. There is the Teutonic Order, and they are looking for some artifact. It is all very mysterious and weird, and you will be entangled in this situation. In this adventure, Henry will be somewhere between a detective and Indiana Jones, as there will also be exploration of underground crypts and searching for strange signs and artifacts.
Tobias Stolz-Zwilling – Communications Director, Warhorse Studios