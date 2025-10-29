Farewell to Henry. Kingdom Come devs reveal what's next after Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched in February, and in many other cases, we might have already forgotten about a game released at the beginning of the year. However, KCD2 turned out to be really good, and the creators have allowed us to return to medieval Bohemia every few months with new DLCs. We've already played "Brushes with Death" and "Legacy of the Forge," and soon we'll dive into a much darker story titled "Mysteria Ecclesiae," which translates to "The Mystery of the Church."

While I had the chance to try the new DLC at a private event during the PGA fair, I can only share my personal impressions a day before its release. Besides, I only played a bit of the story quests in the long narrative, so apart from seeing the new location and a few cutscenes, I didn't explore much. So, I asked the ever-reliable Sir Toby, the Community Manager at Warhorse Studios, to not only chat about the new DLC but also spill the beans on what the Czechs have in store for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and any future projects.

Detective, Teutonic Knights, and Indiana Jones

From the first description, it sounds like this could be one of the more interesting story expansions—a longer side quest set in a new, yet somewhat familiar location. Not only will we participate in new quests, but we'll also receive a completely new map to explore. The story's gonna be darker and more serious than the previous DLCs, most interestingly, very familiar, based on quite recent events.