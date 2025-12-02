Games of December 2025. We end the year with two Japanese gems and an old-school platformer.

Was the year 2025 exciting in terms of game releases? It depends on who you ask. For me, for example, it turned out to be quite good. I found a few interesting games, although I admit that I have rather low expectations. So I won't be surprised if some people complain. Therefore, I warn you in advance that December also doesn't look particularly outstanding. We're missing the fireworks that could end this year with a bang! Nevertheless, there are a few gems among niche games, as lately, it's the indie segment that has delivered the most excitement.

Sleep Awake

Release date: December 2, 2025

INFO Genre: Adventure Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX Price: TBA

A psychological horror from an unusual duo

There's a good chance you know the game Spec Ops: The Line. I also expect you've heard of the band Nine Inch Nails. Two people involved in these projects decided to team up to create a psychological horror! That's what Sleep Awake will be—a unique blend brought to you by the studio Eyes Out. Will this release shake up the market?

You fall asleep and disappear!

Imagine a situation where you fall asleep and disappear. This peculiarity has affected the residents of the last city on Earth, causing understandable panic. Therefore, they experiment on themselves and try every possible way to avoid falling asleep. There are also those who take advantage of the chaos. We're gonna be thrown right into the chaos, trying to solve the mystery of the disappearances while also dealing with our own nightmares.