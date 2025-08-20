Free add-on and a giant update are changing inZOI beyond recognition. A slew of new mechanics have been added to the game

Numerous new features are available in inZOI, besides the free DLC that allows you to go on virtual vacation.

Jacob Blazewicz

inZOI got the first and completely free add-on, along with a host of new features after the opening ceremony of gamescom 2025.

The life simulator from Krafton company and inZOI Studios was one of many games we had the opportunity to see during yesterday's gamescom opening ceremony. The developers showed a trailer for the previously announced Island Getaway expansion, which you can watch below.

The DLC can now be downloaded for free. It introduces a new, holiday city consisting of three islands, where Zoi can relax on the beach and in holiday resorts. Or, if the player has a wish, they can cultivate field and collect resources to create items. There is also a certain cat temple to visit.

inOZI v.0.3.0

In addition to the DLC, we also got a version 0.3.0 of the base game. Besides adding support for Mac computers, the developers have finally introduced the promised expansion of Zois' emotion, desire, and behavior systems. Now our characters will be more subtle, and the relationships between them are supposed to develop in a more natural way. This also applies to their movements and facial expressions, as well as the interface related to emotions.

In addition to this, there are minor additions such as new objects (including swimming pools and gyms), functions (e.g. swimming and processing precious stones) as well as the option of traveling to other cities. The world of inZOI has also been hit by natural disasters, so it may be necessary to purchase insurance for Zois (as well as for the family budget).

There were also numerous improvements in simulation, controls, and technical aspects. You can check out the full list of changes on the official game website and on the game's Steam page. It's also worth taking a look at the known update issues - developers have noted, for example, that for now the quality of translations into various languages may leave something to be desired.

More:

inZOI

March 28, 2025

PC PlayStation
Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

