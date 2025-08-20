Mark Hamill „hated” the changes George Lucas made to the script of the first Star Wars

The first Star Wars have a cult status. Fans love the original trilogy that started the vast science fiction universe, however, Mark Hamill had mixed feelings about it at the beginning of his journey.

During an interview for This Morning, the actor confessed that after reading the script for Star Wars: A New Hope, which he only received in full after committing to the project, he initially thought the film would be a parody of Flash Gordon. He didn't fully understand this story, moreover, he felt like he would only be Han Solo's sidekick, not the main character.

I went to George. I said, "George, it's a bit like a parody of Flash Gordon." He replied, "Let's do this, and then we'll talk." Translation: Let's do this and never talk about it again. When I was making the film, Harrison [Ford] was the main hero for me. I simply assumed that he is the main character and I am his annoying sidekick. Then I received the script and it turned out that Harrison had to be Luke. At that time, he was called Luke Starkiller. I started reading the script and thought: "Oh my God, this is from my perspective", which is really extraordinary, because it is told from the perspective of a teenager.

During the work on the film, George Lucas was constantly making changes to the script. When something, according to him, was not working properly, he would change it without warning. And one of those changes particularly did not appeal to Hamill, who even "hated" it. Accustomed to the surname Starkiller, which Luke initially had, he had a hard time switching to Skywalker, which also simply sounded bad to him.

We filmed the scene: "I am Luke Starkiller, I came to save you." I came back the next week and asked, "Why are we shooting this scene again?". They replied, "Oh, they changed your name." I asked, "To what?". They replied: "To Skywalker." Let's face the truth, Luke could be a bit more masculine. It sounded like Luke Flyswatter, I hated it.

Skywalker stayed with him until the very end. Mark Hamill might have hated it, but George Lucas liked this name more than Starkiller, which is why Skywalker won and the Skywalkers became the most important family in the Star Wars universe.