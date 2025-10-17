inZOI is not simply „The Sims clone.” Life sim devs prove they’re listening to players by restoring a feature that „adds humor and realism”

Some time ago, there were announcements about ambitious development plans by Krafton studio for the life simulator inZOI. Now, the project director, Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim, has once again spoken on the official game server on Discord, addressing the latest player feedback and revealing which ideas might make it into the game.

This week, we received a lot of valuable feedback once again. It's not easy to organize all of it and respond to each one, but writing this post brings me joy because your words are a huge inspiration for us, wrote Kim.

AI and building

One of the hottest topics turned out to be the AI feature that lets artificial intelligence build structures for the player. The community is quite divided on this issue – some want further development of the feature, while others suggest that the creators should focus on other aspects of the game. Kim mentioned that the feature will still be in development, but in a limited way because of budget and team priorities.

Moreover, improvements to the building system were confirmed, such as a color picker tool (eyedropper), wall moldings, and resizing objects.

Gameplay and interactions

Krafton is also looking to improve multitasking – ZOIs will be able to chat while eating or drinking, while doing other stuff. The update is expected to be released by December at the latest, along with a video showcasing the system's functionality.

The creators also mentioned they're going to improve animations and add more group and family activities, like holding hands, going for walks together, and even carrying babies.

Characters and customization

The team confirmed that they are working on more footwear options, including high-heeled stilettos, as well as new hairstyles for men. There will also be a feature to save and share entire character presets (including looks, personality, and skills), which the community has been saying is one of the biggest missing pieces.

Game world and improvements

A lot of inZOI players would love to see self-driving cars and realistic rides instead of just teleporting around. Kim admitted that the AI system for cars has been in development for over a year and a half, but still poses technical challenges.

However, the calendar and thieves system received positive feedback. The developers revealed that seasonal events, such as Halloween, will no longer be time-limited—after the calendar's release in December, they can be unlocked at any time.

Game identity

Kim also addressed the frequently repeated accusation that inZOI is merely "The Sims clone." The director mentioned that the team is aiming to create a game with its own unique identity, focusing on realism and AI.

Other fixes

The devs are also trying to fix the issue of saves not working after updates. Furthermore, they will evaluate requests for NPCs to have autonomous lives (marriages, children, work) and for increased character diversity, including those using wheelchairs.

Finally, Kim revealed that—at the request of fans—the previously removed "secret farting" feature will return to the game, which, as he put it, "adds humor and realism."

