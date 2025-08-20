Second region in Anno 117 without secrets. Check out the new gameplay trailer from Ubisoft's highly anticipated strategy

During gamescom 2025, at the FYNG show, Ubisoft reminded us of their legendary strategic brand. Thanks to this, we had the opportunity to see the latest trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana, which is coming out this year. This gave us a closer look at the second region available in the game. The whole thing looks interesting.

The latest installment of the series will take us to the titular year 117. There we will play as the governor of the Roman Empire, who oversees the region known as Lazio (today's central Italy) or the Celtic land of Albion (contemporary England). Our task is to expand cities, develop their economies, and maintain relations with other settlements.

It is also worth reminding here that the participants of the fair will be able to test the latest Ubisoft production from tomorrow until Sunday. So it is possible that in the coming days we will learn more about the game.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will debut on November 13, 2025 on PC and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

