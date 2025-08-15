A game that “doesn’t exist” is actually in the works. What started as a simple AI generated GIF is now coming to life

AI-generated videos that look almost exactly like the real thing are everywhere these days. Pretty quickly, people began using AI tools to whip up fake video game trailers that trick players into thinking a game is actually in development (like that whole Titanic Escape Simulator situation). So when it comes to the gaming world, we’re generally not big fans of AI creations. But funny enough, there’s a pretty interesting game in the works right now that originally started out as just a Midjourney GIF.

The “impossible” game that started as an AI experiment

It all kicked off when Desimulate shared a 5-second clip on X of what looked like a retro-style RPG with strong ‘90s vibes. A 3D game that mimics pixel art but with depth built in layers (that’s called parallax), plus dynamic lighting and a touch of realism. The clip went viral, but it wasn’t real; it was just made with an AI tool, Midjourney.

Source: X, Desimulate

Not long after, someone pointed out that making a game like this might actually be tougher than a traditional 3D game, and the internet went wild debating just how hard it would be. Desimulate even mentioned they’re putting together a team and that the game is in the works, but nothing specific has been said since then.

And now someone else has stepped in. TheSeanLavery shared an almost 1-minute video on X, showing a game they’re working on with a style of rendering that’s supposedly impossible.

Source: X, TheSeanLavery

Naturally, people are dying to know how it’s being done. One person even asked if the background structures ever get higher-res as you approach, or are they just static until you “fast-travel” into that area. The respond was:

I’m not quite sure yet. I have some plans for the both methods. I need to test them out and try them to see how it feels. No matter what I do, there will need to be some “tricks” to make it feel good.

It’s probably still a long way from being finished, or having a playable demo. The project doesn’t even have a name yet, but it’s definitely an interesting concept, especially since it all started with an AI tool.