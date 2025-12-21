Chris Sawyer's Locomotion can finally reach it's full potential with new OpenLoco

It’s been over 21 years since Chris Sawyer’s Locomotion debuted on the market. At launch it wasn’t met with universal acclaim, but still managed to gather quite a sizable following and many of those people are still playing this tycoon game. It hasn’t received any official updates in a very long time, but that’s not a real problem, as fans have taken over this task. The result is a mod called OpenLoco, which has just received a new version.

The update is marked as 25.12. The most important change is that, finally—after many years—the project has received a 64-bit version. Until now, the game mod was limited to 32-bit, just like the original release of Chris Sawyer’s Locomotion, which not only resulted in poor performance, but also caused stability issues when playing on the largest maps, exceeding the size offered by the original game.

In addition, the interface has been improved, including the ability to freely resize many windows. There are also quite a few bug fixes in this release.

What’s OpenLoco?

OpenLoco is an open-source implementation of the game, which means it essentially recreates Chris Sawyer’s Locomotion on a new, significantly improved engine. However, the original game files are still required to play—the mod is not a standalone product.

The project makes Chris Sawyer’s Locomotion fully compatible with modern PCs and operating systems. We also get improved graphics, support for high resolutions (up to 4K), numerous enhancements of interface and a lot of bug fixes. Moreover, many gameplay elements have been expanded and various limits have been lifted, allowing for much larger game sessions.

If you want to play Chris Sawyer’s Locomotion today, using OpenLoco is definitely the best option. If you do not yet own the game, it is worth mentioning that during Steam’s winter sale it has been discounted by 80% until January 5th.