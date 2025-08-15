Arcade drifting, low-poly charm, and endless mountain roads. Driftline Peaks nails that old-school PS1 racing vibe

Driftline Peaks is a retro-inspired touge racing game from MoiDev, a solo indie developer. It delivers a nostalgic ride through Japan’s winding mountain passes, blending whimsical arcade physics with stylized visuals straight out of the early PlayStation era. If you loved Initial D Extreme Stage, or Kaido Battle (also known as Tokyo Xtreme Racer DRIFT), this is one game that should definitely be on your radar.

Bringing PS1-era touge racing back to life

Driftline Peaks is a love letter to the golden days of the original PlayStation. The game focuses on fast, responsive handling and accessible physics that emphasize sliding through tight curves without sacrificing control. The low-poly art style, atmospheric day/night settings, and nostalgic menus capture the classic racing vibe, while offering modern refinements for smooth gameplay.

Driftline Peaks doesn’t have a release date yet on its Steam page, but there’s a demo available on itch.io that features one stage playable in both day and night modes, a Time Trial mode, and three selectable cars with unique specs. Physics are tuned for slide-heavy drifting, whether you prefer manual or automatic transmission. Future plans include additional tracks, more cars, player-vs-CPU races, traffic challenges, free practice, infinite road modes, replays, and both local split-screen and online multiplayer. Weather effects like rain and snow, varied environments, and expanded vehicle rosters are also on the roadmap.

Driftline Peaks; Developer: MoiDev

From chasing perfect drifts down pixelated slopes, strategizing in Time Trial, or simply savoring that retro vibe, there's plenty to enjoy here, and even more to look forward to. For updates, Wishlist the game on Steam and follow MoiDev on X.