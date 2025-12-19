„A lot has become lost in translation.” Swen Vincke suggests that the scandal surrounding Divinity is a big misunderstanding

In recent days, the gaming industry has been dominated by controversies surrounding the use of AI in games.

The buzz started when people found out that Larian is among the studios diving into generative AI. Subsequently, Daniel Vávra, head of the Warhorse team (known for the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series), and Adrian Chmielarz from The Astronauts (Witchfire) commented on the matter. Now, Larian's CEO, Swen Vicke, has issued another statement on the topic.

It's been a week since we announced Divinity, our next RPG, and a lot has become lost in translation. Larian's DNA is agency. Everything we work towards is to the benefit of our teams, games, players. A better work day, and a better game. Our successes come from empowering people to work in their own way and bring the best out of their skill & craft, so that we can make the best RPGs we can possible make. It would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies. However, our processes are constantly evolving, and where they are inefficient or do not align with who we are, we make changes. To provide you with better insight into our activities, after the holiday break, we will organize an AMA session with various departments, during which you can directly ask us questions about Divinity and our game development process. The date will be announced in the new year. In the meantime, I wish everyone Happy Christmas!

In a nutshell, we'll have to wait until next year for specifics on how exactly generative AI is used in Larian Studios' games. Players will certainly have many tough questions for Swen Vincke and the team.

And by the way, the winter sale on Steam kicked off yesterday, and all the games from Larian Studios are on sale.

There's also a cheaper bundle of the oldest games available.

Divinity Anthology (Beyond Divinity, Divine Divinity, Divinity II: Developer's Cut) for $2.99

