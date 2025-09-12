“A waffle has many spheres” is puzzling you in Cookie Jam? We know the answer

Cookie Jam is a popular mobile game. No wonder as it features many events that keep players engaged. One of them is Buzzwords. A weekly crossword that throws various questions at us. However, there are some nice rewards when we answer correctly. So, it is a good way to get some of these premium items. First, we need to solve the puzzle, though. This time we start with a difficult one about a waffle that has many spheres.

Answer to “A waffle has many spheres” in Cookie Jam

Waffle is a popular dish that can be seen in various different places, especially those full of tourists. In the case of this Buzzword, we are talking about a special one. It is a popular snack in Honk Kong, as it is the place of its origin. So, without further ado, the answer is:

“A [gap] waffle has many spheres” – Bubble.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

Yes, a bubble waffle is the answer to this question. However, you may not know it by this name. On Wikipedia, the article about it is called “egg waffle.” This snack is also known as egg puff, eggette, egglet, puffle, pancake balls or pancake waffle. So, it is a confusing dish, for sure. There are also at least 3 different stories about how this treat was created. We know that it is a relatively fresh culinary discovery (it was created after World War II).

So, the first question is behind us. Now it is time to face the next one – “On the grid of happiness.” I don’t have an answer to that yet but be sure that I will be back with a guide to answer this puzzle! Good luck.