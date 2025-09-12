Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave exclusive to Switch 2. Switch 1 owners will not play the newest installment of the series

Today, Nintendo hosted possibly the longest Nintendo Direct to date. But it was justified as they are celebrating Mario’s 40th anniversary, and there were many other games that needed updates, too. But the lengthy presentation closed out with an exciting new announcement: Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, a new game in the popular tactical RPG series. The game is set to be released in 2026, but unfortunately for Switch 1 owners, it will be exclusive to the Switch 2.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be exclusive to the Switch 2

This new Fire Emblem game appears to have a gladiatorial concept, where characters fight in a colosseum for the reward of “whatever wish you may desire.” The announcement trailer revealed several characters who each have their own motivations and will likely play a major role in this new Fire Emblem story. The end of the trailer confirms that there will not be a Switch 1 version, as only the Switch 2 logo appears in the top left corner. With every transition to a new console, some players are left behind as fewer games are released that bridge the gap between generations.

While the Switch 2 has sold incredibly well globally in its opening weeks, it’s still quite far from reaching the sales heights of the Switch 1. Many people have gone out to purchase the new console, but the vast majority of Nintendo Switch owners are currently sticking with the original. There are likely many reasons for this. The new console is expensive at a time when economic conditions are uncertain. The number of games, while growing now, started off small, and they are also expensive. Remember when Nintendo streams were flooded with people asking Nintendo to “drop the price” of Mario Kart World?

There are already several notable exclusives on the Switch 2, such as Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, the latter of which has earned some of the highest critical praise of the year so far and just received some roguelike DLC during today’s presentation. Will Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave be enough to convince a certain audience to buy into the new console? Fire Emblem certainly has a dedicated fanbase, and the latest game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was incredibly popular. We’ll have to wait to learn more about this exciting new title and wait until sometime next year to try out the game for ourselves.