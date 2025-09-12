Looking for “On the grid of happiness” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here

It is weekend already! You know what it means. It is time for the new Buzzwords in Cookie Jam. We have already answered the first one - “A waffle has many spheres” – but our struggle is far from over. There are 20 questions in total, after all. The next one is also mysterious - “On the grid of happiness.” What does it mean? If you can’t figure this out, we will help you.

Answer to “On the grid of happiness” in Cookie Jam

This one was a tricky one! First of all, this hint is not very helpful without context. We all know that questions in Cookie Jam can be about anything. This one is about food. So, do you know the snack that can be called “grid of happiness”? There is at least one…

On the grid of happiness – Waffle.

It was a tough question! First of all, the hint was quite vague. It can’t be denied that waffles are mostly shaped into grid (unless it is bubble). I would probably guess it much faster if not for the last Buzzword which was also about waffles. My brain did not accept the truth even after discovering A and E. It was double F that convinced me to this answer at the end. Well… this week’s puzzles seem to be much more difficult than last week! It will be an interesting trip.

So, with this one solved, we can look into the future! Would you like to know what next question is? The third Buzzword is: “The core of flavors.” Do you know the answer? I don’t know yet… So, see you soon!